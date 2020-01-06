Three men have been arrested for allegedly trying to break into a British Army base in central Kenya.

Regional police chief Marcus Ochola said officers were interrogating the suspects to establish their motive.

The failed intrusion occurred at a camp in the town of Nanyuki where 10,000 UK troops receive training every year.

It came hours after an attack on a US army base in Kenya's coastal region - but it is not clear whether the two incidents are connected.

On Sunday, al-Shabab militants attacked Camp Simba on Manda Island in Lamu County killing a US military service member and two contractors .

A spokesperson for the British Army told the BBC that they were working with Kenyan authorities in the investigations.

"Kenyan police are currently investigating suspicious activity near a base used by the British Army for training," the spokesperson said.

Kenyan police said the three suspects were spotted on CCTV attempting to forcedly enter the base.

"We are still interrogating them to find out the truth," Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya told the Kenya's Daily Nation newspaper.

The Nanyuki camp, about 200km (120 miles) north of the capital Nairobi, is used by the British Army Training Unit Kenya (Batuk) under an agreement with Kenya for training British troops in hot and rugged terrain.