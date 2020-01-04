Image copyright Reuters Image caption Libya has been torn by violence since long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was deposed in 2011 (file picture)

At least 28 people have been killed and others wounded in an air strike at a military school in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, officials have said.

Details are unclear but reports said the raid could have been carried out by rebel forces loyal to Gen Khalifa Haftar, who is based in eastern Libya.

Footage from the scene showed bodies scattered across the ground.

Libya's UN-backed government has been fighting an insurgency led by Gen Haftar.

"An air raid on the military school of Tripoli killed 28 cadets and injured dozens more," said Amin al-Hashemi, a spokesman for the health ministry of the Government of National Accord (GNA).

Libya has been torn by violence and division since long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011.

Since then, the country has been racked by civil war, with no authority in full control.

In April last year, Gen Haftar launched an attack on Tripoli in an attempt to oust the internationally recognised government.