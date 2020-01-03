Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 27 December 2019 - 2 January 2020

  • 3 January 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

Children spin burning steelwools to sprinkle fire sparks as they celebrate the new year on a street of Kibera slum in Nairobi, on January 1, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Children in Kibera in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, see in the New Year with home-made sparklers...
Presentational white space
Fire poi performers entertain the crowds as the festival waits for midnight to celebrate the New Year during the annual AfricaGrow Festival of Friends, in the Wilderness, with closest town being Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, 31 December 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption At the same time in South Africa, performers at the AfricaGrow festival also pay with fire...
Presentational white space
A man dances at a new year celebration event in Lagos, Nigeria December 31, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos, a man dances as he celebrates the start of 2020...
Presentational white space
Worshippers are seen celebrating the cross-over into the year 2020 during new year celebrations at Living Faith Church in Abuja, Nigeria January 1, 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Other Nigerians opt for church rather than the club as a place to mark the start of a new decade.
Presentational white space
Sudanese civilians hug each other after the sentencing of 27 members of the national intelligence service to death by hanging over the killing of a teacher in detention in February during protests that led to the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Monday, crowds celebrate in the Sudanese city of Omdurman after a court sentenced 29 intelligence officers to death for the torture and killing of a teacher.
Presentational white space
Egyptian police cadets take part in a training session at a police academy in the capital Cairo on December 30, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In neighbouring Egypt, on the same day, police cadets lose their shirts as they take part in training...
Presentational white space
Egyptian police cadets take part in a training session at a police academy in the capital Cairo on December 30, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption They also get to show off their skills at the police academy in Cairo.
Presentational white space
Supporters of presidential candidate Domingos Simoes Pereira (DSP) from the traditional ruling African Party for the Independence of Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde (PAIGC) attend a rally at Nino Correa stadium in Bissau, on December 27, 2019, ahead of the December 29 poll. - Voters in Guinea-Bissau are being called out to cast their ballots in a presidential runoff on December 29, capping a year of turmoil in the poor, coup-prone West African state. After months of acrimony, people are being asked to choose between two former prime ministers - Domingos Simoes Pereira, from the traditional ruling PAIGC party, and opposition figure Umaro Sissoco Embalo. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Friday, supporters of Guinea-Bissau ruling party candidate Domingos Simoes Pereira attend a rally ahead of the presidential run-off vote.
Presentational white space
Helpers arrange cups with black coffee and milk coffee to create a mosaic depicting the ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun"s death mask outside the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), in Giza, Greater Cairo, Egypt, 28 December 2019. Media reports state that Guinness World Records organized the event to celebrate Egypt for "breaking the world record with a picture of King Tutankhamun"s mask" by using a total of 7,260 cups of coffee. The mosaic was meant as a "symbol of love and greeting" according to an Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiques statement. The museum is scheduled to present its full Tutankhamun collection by the end of 2020. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Egyptian volunteers arrange cups with black and white coffee on Saturday to create a mosaic depicting Pharaoh Tutankhamun's death mask...
Presentational white space
People stand beside a model of ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun"s death mask made from coffee cups at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt December 28, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The elaborate mosaic was displayed outside the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Greater Cairo.
Presentational white space
Man pouring water
Image caption In a trendy cafe in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on Thursday barista Filimon Tesfaselassie prepares a cup of coffee.
Presentational white space
Man with a horse Image copyright Grace Ekpu/BBC
Image caption On one of Lagos' beaches a horse is dressed up for New Year on Wednesday.
Presentational white space
People attend a demonstration against eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar and in support of the UN-recognised government of national accord (GNA) in the Martyrs" Square in the GNA-held capital Tripoli on December 27, 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Friday, Libyans take to the streets in the capital, Tripoli, to show support for the UN-recognised government.
Presentational white space

Pictures from Getty Images, AFP, EPA, BBC and Reuters

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC