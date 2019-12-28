Africa

Rush hour car bomb kills many in Somali capital

  • 28 December 2019
Breaking News image

At least 20 people reported killed by car bomb blast during morning rush hour in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

