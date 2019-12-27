Morocco YouTuber Mohamed Sekkaki jailed for insulting King Mohammed VI
A well known Moroccan YouTuber has been jailed for four years and fined about $4,000 (£3,000) after being found guilty of insulting the country's king.
Mohamed Sekkaki was arrested earlier this month after criticising King Mohammed's speeches and for calling Moroccans donkeys.
He plans to appeal against the verdict.
Separately, journalist and human rights activist Omar Radi has been arrested for allegedly tweeting an insult about a judge in April.
He has been remanded in custody until 2 January, his lawyer said.
- Viral rap song highlights Morocco monarchy taboo
- Could Morocco see the next uprising?
- Find out more about Morocco
Rights groups are worried that personal freedoms are under increasing threat in Morocco.
King Mohammed VI gave up some of his powers to an elected government after the Arab Spring protests of 2011, but analysts say he still has the final say on the most important issues in the country.
Sekkaki, known as "Moul Kaskita", was sentenced by a court in the western city of Settat.
Tens of thousands of people regularly view his videos.
Last month, Moroccan rapper Gnawi was jailed for a year after a row with the police, but his fans believe he was being persecuted for a song that was critical of the monarchy.