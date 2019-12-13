Former Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been elected president in a vote marred by protests.

The 74-year-old succeeds Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced to resign in April after two decades in power.

Mr Tebboune took 58% of the votes in Thursday's election, according to the head of the electoral commission.

Mr Tebboune and the four other candidates were criticised for being closely linked with the rule of Mr Bouteflika.

Demonstrators have demanded the sweeping away of the entire political establishment.

Thousands of people took to the streets of the capital, Algiers, on Thursday to protest against the election.