Africa's top shots: 29 November - 5 December 2019

  • 6 December 2019

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Firemen from Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana army attending to a fire at the Ghana Revenue Authority office in Accra, Ghana, 1 December 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Firemen stand on tables to extinguish a blaze at the headquarters of Ghana's tax agency in the capital, Accra, on Sunday.
Children light candles during an event to pray and remember those who have lost their lives due to HIV/Aids, during World AIDS Day in Kariobangi, Nairobi, Kenya on 1 December 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption On the same day, children lights candles in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, to remember those who have died of HIV/Aids.
A frame from a video installation entitled In Pursuit of Bling by Nigerian artist Otobong Nkanga on exhibit at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) in Cape Town, South Africa, on 3 December 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption A video installation, entitled In Pursuit of Bling, is exhibited at a museum in Cape Town in South Africa on Tuesday...
A visitor views a textile titled Double Plot by Nigerian artist Otobong Nkanga on exhibit at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) in Cape Town, South Africa on 3 December 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Here, a visitor views a textile piece entitled Double Plot. It is the work of Nigerian artist Otobong Nkanga who explores damage caused to the environment...
Visitors walk past a photograph titled Emptied Remains by Nigerian artist Otobong Nkanga on exhibit as at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) in Cape Town, South Africa on 3 December 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Visitors are urged by the artist to remember that the earth is "undeniably alive", and to see it as an extension of the human body.
Congolese band members participate in the climate protest in the streets of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo November 29, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While on Friday, members of a band take part in a climate protest in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa.
Displaced families flee to higher ground in Kakola village in Nyando sub-county in Kisumu after their houses were flooded on 3 December 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Tuesday, these people leave for higher ground after their village in western Kenya was flooded. More than 250 people have died in floods and landslides across East Africa in recent weeks.
Low-water levels are seen after a prolonged drought at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe December 4, 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While in drought-hit southern Africa, water levels at the world-famous Victoria Falls are far lower than usual, as seen here on the Zimbabwean side.
Ugandan factory workers wash their shoes prior to entering the factory on 2 December 2019 in Namanve, Uganda. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Monday, a worker is seen washing her shoes before she enters a mobile phone electronics factory in Namanve in central Uganda...
A Ugandan factory worker assembles a mobile phone mother board on December 02, 2019 in Namanve, Uganda. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Here, a worker assembles a mobile phone motherboard at the factory, the only one of its kind in Uganda.
