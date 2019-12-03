Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Robert Mugabe was ousted in 2017 after 37 years in power

Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe died with $10m (£7.7m) cash in the bank, a legal letter from his daughter quoted by state media says.

His other assets included four houses, 10 cars, a farm and an orchard. But he appears not to have left a will, according to the family's lawyer.

Mugabe, who died in September aged 95, was ousted in 2017 after 37 years in power.

There had always been rumours about his wealth, including a Scottish castle.

But there was no mention of this in a letter by his daughter, Bona Chikowore, to the high court, quoted by the state-owned Daily Herald. Neither is there mention of other farms that he had been reported to have gained ownership of after they were seized during the country's controversial land reform programme.

The list does include two properties in upmarket suburbs of the capital, Harare.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The assets will now be divided between the former president's wife and four children

In Zimbabwe, if a person dies without a will, then the assets are divided between the spouse and children. Mugabe is survived by his wife, Grace, and four children.

The country is currently going through a severe economic crisis, with rising inflation and a looming food shortage.

Last week, a UN official warned that the country was on the brink of man-made starvation.

It had been hoped that the the post-Mugabe era, under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, would bring a change in the country's economic fortunes. But the current government has been accused of economic mismanagement and human rights abuses.