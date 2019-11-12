Image copyright Twitter Image caption The video, filmed from a high-rise building, shows officers beating a student

Kenyans have expressed outrage after a video of police officers beating a student was shared online.

Four policemen can be seen hitting him with a stick and stamping on his head, before he is led away.

Interior Minister Fred Matiang'i condemned the assault, saying that action would be taken against any officer "who used excessive force".

Despite the authorities saying that the police are highly trained, officers are often accused of brutality.

Human Rights Watch said that during the 2017 election campaign, police officers beat and killed opposition supporters.

The incident on Monday that was captured on video was filmed during a protest at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, close to the capital, Nairobi.

The police had been deployed there after students held a demonstration against rising insecurity.

The film of the beating has been widely shared on Twitter, with people using the hashtag #StopPoliceBrutality.

"We must condemn police brutality on students. I mean for God's sake this is just a student not a terrorist," Ispan Kimutai tweeted.

"We must also ask ourselves why university students have to be met with excessive force every time they come out to protest," Muthuri Kathure wrote.

In response to the video, the head of Kenya's police, Hilary Mutyambai, described what happened as an "unfortunate incident".

All police officers had "been trained on the need to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms", he said.