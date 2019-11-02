Image copyright AFP Image caption Fans at a viewing centre in Johannesburg cried and hugged at the end of the game

South Africans have been celebrating after their rugby team beat England in the world cup final in Japan.

The victory under Siya Kolisi, the team's first black captain, was another symbolic moment for the Springboks.

In 1995, former President Nelson Mandela's famously celebrated on the podium with captain Francois Pienaar after their world cup win.

This is the third time that the Springboks have won the trophy equalling New Zealand's record.

At the final whistle, fans at a public viewing centre in South Africa's main city Johannesburg were chanting Kolisi's name, the BBC's Milton Nkosi reports.

'We are the champions!'

"People are screaming chanting and singing - bringing back the spirit of 1995," he said, adding that there will be celebrations into the night.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was in Japan for the final, tweeted: "We are the champions."

The victory is not just about rugby, but it is also about the social cohesion that South Africa is still trying to achieve, a quarter of a century after the end of apartheid, our correspondent says.

"We are so grateful to the people of South Africa," Kolisi said after the match.

"We have so many problems in our country. [The team] come from different backgrounds and different races and we came together with one goal and we wanted to achieve it.

"I really hope we've done that for South Africa, to show that we can pull together if want to achieve something."

Fans rejoice across the country

South Africans have been tweeting their reaction. One fan, in Johannesburg, can be heard screaming with joy above the sound of vuvuzelas, or horns, being played in the neighbourhood.

Fans have also been celebrating in Cape Town, according to the video in this tweet filmed at a viewing centre when the final whistle blew:

Fans at another venue in Cape Town began singing Shosholoza, a song originally sung by gold miners that has become an unofficial anthem for sports fans in the country.

At another bar in the city, a solitary England fan looked on as locals celebrated the victory.