Africa's top shots: 25-31 October 2019

  • 1 November 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa, and of Africans elsewhere, this week:

Image caption Hundreds of migrants take shelter at this church in South Africa on Thursday, after being removed from the UN refugee agency's offices in Cape Town where they had staged a sit-in for three weeks.
Image caption On Tuesday, an imam opens a door to the Great Mosque in the historic city of Agadez in central Niger.
Image caption The next day in Cape Town, a tourist poses for photos in the Bo Kaap neighbourhood...
Image caption A local residents' association was recently given a conservation award for their efforts in preserving the heritage of the area.
Image caption On Saturday, people take to the streets for Johannesburg Pride Parade...
Image caption The event, which celebrates LGBTQ people and rights, is in its 30th year.
Image caption Final-year primary school pupils sit for their exams in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday.
Image caption Students protesting against a proposed 15% hike in tuitions fees at Uganda's Makerere University protect each other as tear gas is sprayed on Wednesday.
Image caption Zimbabweans take part in protests on Friday against sanctions imposed by the EU and US.
Image caption On the same day in Egypt, a caretaker at Luxor Temple takes a rest in the shade.
Image caption Truck drivers also shelter from the sun a day later in the Nigerian city of Lagos, in improvised beds on the undercarriage of their lorries.
Image caption And people rescued from a migrant boat in the Mediterranean Sea are safely brought to shore at the Spanish port city of Malaga.

