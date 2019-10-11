Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed wins Nobel Peace Prize

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

He was awarded the prize for his efforts to "achieve peace and international cooperation".

A peace deal, signed last year, ended a nearly 20-year military stalemate with Eritrea following the 1998-2000 border war.

He was named as the winner of the 100th Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo.

A total of 301 candidates had been nominated for the prestigious award, including 223 individuals and 78 organisations.

There had been great speculation over who would win the prize. Under the Nobel Foundation's rules, nomination shortlists are not allowed to be published for 50 years.