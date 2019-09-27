Africa

Africa's top shots: 20-26 September 2019

  • 27 September 2019

A selection of the week's best photos from across Africa:

Young Amazigh (Berber) women pose for a selfie photograph during the annual "Engagement Moussem" festival near the village of Imilchil in central Morocco's high Atlas Mountains on September 21, 2019. Each year in the High Atlas Mountains hamlet of Ait Amer, tribes celebrate with dances and music, the collective wedding of young Amazigh couples during the traditional festival of "Engagement Moussem Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Women from the Amazigh community pose for a selfie at a mass wedding festival in central Morocco's High Atlas Mountains...
Image caption Here, a couple wait to collect their rings for their wedding ceremony...
Image caption These shy-looking women are among hundreds of people attending the celebrations near the village of Imilchil.
Women dressed in Zulu traditional regalia joins thousands of people to commemorate King Shaka's Day Celebration near the grave of the great Zulu King Shaka at Kwadukuza, north of Durban, on September 24, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In South Africa, women dressed in traditional regalia sing and dance at a rally to commemorate King Shaka, the founder of the Zulu ethnic group...
A man dressed in Zulu traditional regalia gathered to commemorate King Shaka's Day Celebration near the grave of the great Zulu King Shaka at Kwadukuza, some 98 kilometres north of Durban, on September 24, 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption This man blows a horn at the annual ceremony, held near the grave of King Shaka in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province...
Women dressed in Zulu traditional regalia joins thousands of people to commemorate King Shakas Day Celebration near the grave of the great Zulu King Shaka at Kwadukuza, some 98 kilometres north of Durban, on September 24, 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Carrying traditional sticks, these women are on their way to the event to hear King Goodwill Zwelithini pay tribute to King Shaka...
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu (L) and former leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party ( IFP ) chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi (R) join thousands of people to commemorate King Shaka's Day Celebration near the grave of the great Zulu King Shaka at Kwadukuza, some 98 kilometres north of Durban, on September 24, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption With a white feather on his head, the monarch is seen here with prominent Zulu politician and traditional leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi...
A traditional Isicathamiya group performs at the Natal Playhouse Theatre in Durban on September 21, 2019, during an Isicathamiya competition. - The National Isicathamiya Competition held annually includes over 150 groups competing in the Isicathamiya style, an a capella choral singing style developed in South Africa by migrant Zulu communities Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While at a theatre in the city of Durban on Saturday, a music group performs in the Isicathamiya style, which has its roots in the Zulu community.
Ivorian reggae legend Seydou Kone, better known by his artistic name Alpha Blondy, performs in Nairobi, Kenya, 22 September 2019. The 66-year-old African reggae legend headlined the Kenyan music event Koroga Festival Image copyright EPA
Image caption Ivorian reggae legend Seydou Kone, popularly known as Alpha Blondy, performs in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Sunday...
Fans cheer as Ivorian reggae legend Seydou Kone, better known by his artistic name Alpha Blondy, performs on stage in Nairobi, Kenya, 22 September 2019. The 66-year-old African reggae legend headlined the Kenyan music event Koroga Festival. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Fans cheer the 66-year-old star who headlined the Koroga Festival - koroga is a Swahili word meaning mix.
Egyptian actor Amr Abed looks on after an interview with Reuters during El Gouna Film Festival in Hurghada, near Red Sea, Egypt, September 22, 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Egyptian actor Amr Abed poses on Sunday for a photograph at a film festival in Hurghada near the Red Sea.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helps local schoolchildren plant trees at the Chobe Tree Reserve in Botswana, on day four of their tour of Africa on September 26, 2019 in Chobe National Park, Botswan Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In Botswana, the Duke of Sussex does a high-five with a school boy after the two plant a tree at the Chobe Tree Reserve on Thursday.
A woman fetches water from a well in Warren Park suburb, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 24, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Two days earlier, this woman fetches water from a well in Warren Park suburb Zimbabwe's capital Harare.
A man rides a tricyle through a banana plantation near Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan on Saturday. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A man rides a tricyle through a banana plantation near Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan on Saturday.
20/09/2019 AFP/Getty Images Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Finally, here is a sunrise view of hot-air balloons flying with tourists at Kenya's famous Maasai Mara game reserve on Friday.

