Image copyright Twitter / @RobertAlai Image caption Dozens of children were rushed away from the scene but many are still feared to be trapped

At least seven children have died after a classroom collapsed at a school in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, officials say.

The wooden structure at Precious Talent Top School collapsed just minutes after the start of the school day on Monday.

Dozens of students are reported to be trapped. Emergency services are at the scene.

Rescuers have reportedly had difficulty getting to the school because of large crowds that have gathered nearby.

The school's director, Moses Ndirangu, has blamed the collapse on the construction of a nearby sewer pipe, which, he says, may have weakened the foundations of the building.

The classroom collapsed shortly before 07:00 local time (04:00 GMT) and dozens of children were quickly taken away from the scene.

The Kenya Red Cross has transferred some children to the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

Angry locals have complained about the slow emergency response, the BBC's Ferdinand Omondi reports from Nairobi.

Images on social media show hundreds of residents gathered around the site as rescuers search through the rubble.