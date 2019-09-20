Africa

Africa's top shots: 13-19 September 2019

  • 20 September 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere this week:

Tunisian woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the presidential elections in Tunis, Tunisia on September 15, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Sunday a voter shows off her inky finger, a security measure used to make sure people don't vote twice. She had just voted in Tunisia's presidential election...
A soldier stands guard on the roof of a polling station in Sousse, south of the capital Tunis, on September 15, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... While a soldier stands guard at a polling station in Sousse, south of Tunisia's capital.
British model Naomi Campbell (R) poses with South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech (L) on arrival for the "Fashion For Relief" charity gala event on the second day of London Fashion Week in London on September 14, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Meanwhile, on Saturday, South Sudanese model Adut Akech gets a warm embrace from modelling royalty Naomi Campbell in London, UK.
A woman at the Nairobi West fish mongers sell freshly caught and cooked fish on September 18, 2019 in Nairobi. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Wednesday a market trader sells some freshly caught fish in a fishmongers in Kenya's capital Nairobi
A doctor speaks with the anti-riot police for a safe passage during a protest of doctors and medical staff for the safe return of Dr Peter Magombeyi, the leader of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA,) on September 18, 2019, in Harare. - Hundreds of Zimbabwean doctors and nurses marched in Harare on September 16, 2019, to protest the suspected kidnapping of a doctors' union leader by security forces for organising a slew of strikes. Peter Magombeyi has been missing since September 14, 2019, night, after sending a WhatsApp message saying he had been "kidnapped by three men", according to the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA). Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Also on Wednesday a doctor talks with police in Zimbabwe's capital Harare. The doctors have been striking after their union leader went missing, feared to have been abducted.
Riot police officers disperse a march called by the UAS union asking for better security measures against terrorism, on September 16, 2019 in Ouagadougou. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Earlier in the week, on Monday, police were also out patrolling a protest asking for more to be done about terrorism in the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou.
Men, gather waiting for the arrival of the Liberian President before the burial of the bodies of pupils and teachers killed in a fire at a Koranic School in Paynesville, on the outskirts of the capital Monrovia, on September 18, 2019. - Dozens of children were killed on September 18 in a fire at a Koranic school near the Liberian capital Monrovia. At least 26 children and two teachers died in the blaze overnight, the president's office said, citing information from the emergency services. President George Weah visited the site in Paynesville, on the outskirts of the capital, and said the cause was still unknown. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Wednesday men waited in Liberia's capital Monrovia for President George Weah to arrive at a burial after a deadly fire the night before. Some 27 people, mainly children, died in a koranic school's boarding house.
A young woman holds a placard reading 'Our hero, our liberator' villager queue to view the coffin of late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe lying in state at Murombedzi Growth Point, about 107 km northwest of Harare, Zimbabwe, on September 16, 2019, as people have been accorded the opportunity to view Mugabe's body a week after his death. - The remains of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe were taken to his village for a wake on September 16, a family member said, as his final burial is prepared in about a month. Mugabe died a week ago aged 95 in Singapore, nearly two years after he was ousted in a 2017 coup that ended nearly four decades of increasingly autocratic rule. After a state funeral on September 14 in the capital Harare attended by African leaders, his body went to his rural village of Kutama, 90 kilometres (55 miles) to the west, to allow villagers to pay tribute and bid farewell. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Monday Zimbabweans queued to see the body of their former president Robert Mugabe who died on 6 September, aged 95...
Villagers look at the coffin of late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe lying in state at Murombedzi Growth Point, about 107 km northwest of Harare, Zimbabwe, on September 16, 2019, as people have been accorded the opportunity to view Mugabe's body a week after his death. - The remains of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe were taken to his village for a wake on September 16, a family member said, as his final burial is prepared in about a month. Mugabe died a week ago aged 95 in Singapore, nearly two years after he was ousted in a 2017 coup that ended nearly four decades of increasingly autocratic rule. After a state funeral on September 14 in the capital Harare attended by African leaders, his body went to his rural village of Kutama, 90 kilometres (55 miles) to the west, to allow villagers to pay tribute and bid farewell. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... his body has been taken to lie in state at Murombedzi Growth Point, about 107 km north-west of Harare...
Zimbabwe's former First Lady Grace Mugabe says a final farewell at the casket of late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on September 14, 2019 during a farewell ceremony held for family and heads of state at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. - Mugabe, who died in Singapore on September 6, 2019 at the age of 95, left Zimbabwe deeply divided over his legacy with his country still struggling with high inflation and shortages of goods after decades of crisis. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... two days earlier, his wife, Grace, also said goodbye at the state funeral held at the national sports stadium.

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images, Nur Photo and Anadolu Agency

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC