Image copyright AFP

Robert Mugabe divided opinion when he was alive and that has not changed after his death. Zimbabweans are reflecting on the legacy of the man who was their leader for 37 years.

Using the hashtag #RIPMugabe some are hailing him as a hero; a defender of the dignity of black people, while others say he was a liberator who turned oppressor.

A Zimbabwean lawyer, activist and critic of the governing Zanu-PF party, Fadzayi Mahere, reflected the mixed views about Mr Mugabe's legacy.

Some tweeters are focusing on Mr Mugabe's economic legacy which has crippled almost every aspect of life, especially medical care.

Public hospitals have been blighted by mismanagement and corruption, a situation that has resulted in poor care for patients.

Doctors and nurses regularly go on strike over pay.

That Mr Mugabe - a foremost Pan-African - regularly sought treatment in Singapore and died in a foreign land is an irony that has not been lost on many.

Some Zimbabweans are also reflecting on what could have been.

Mr Mugabe took over a country showing great promise in 1980 when he became the prime minister. Early on he worked to reconcile and develop Zimbabwe but all his good work floundered as he focussed on a campaign of violently crushing dissent and amassing power and wealth for himself and his family.

To some, however, nothing will sully Mr Mugabe's legacy as a liberator and a fighter against colonial powers and Western governments.

Did you live in Zimbabwe during Robert Mugabe's rule? What are you memories of that time? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: