Africa's week in pictures: 30 August-5 September 2019

  • 6 September 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa, and of Africans elsewhere, this week:

Leah Namugerwa, a 15-year-old climate activist, holds a placard in the Ugandan city of Kampala Image copyright AFP
Image caption Leah Namugerwa, a 15-year-old environmental activist, holds up a sign in Kampala, Uganda. She misses school every Friday to protest.
Some of the 145 newly admitted advocates, wait inside the Supreme Court to pick-up their 'certificates of practise' at the Supreme Courts of Kenya Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Dozens of newly-qualified lawyers are pictured at Kenya's Supreme Court in Nairobi. Some 145 people were there to pick up their certificates on Monday.
The songwriter Jerusa Barros performs during the Beat Full Festival at Palermo, 03 September 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Jerusa Barros, a songwriter born on the Cape Verde islands, performs at a festival in Italy on Tuesday. Her music combines African and Mediterranean influences.
Festival participants of Egypt perform during the International Military Festival 'Sasskaya Tower' at the Red Square of Moscow on August 30, 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Egypt's entry performs at the International Military Music Festival on Red Square in Moscow.
A mini bus with graffiti depicting the late Ivorian DJ Ange Didier Houon aka DJ Arafat on the highway near Abidjan Image copyright AFP
Image caption This distinctive mini bus features a graffiti tribute to the late Ivorian DJ Ange Didier Houon, commonly known as DJ Arafat. The star was killed in a motorcycle accident last month aged 33.
The official emblem of the FIFA soccer World Cup Qatar 2022 is displayed on the Opera of Algiers in Algiers, Algeria Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The official logo of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is beamed onto the Opera of Algiers in Algeria on Tuesday. The emblem was revealed in a synchronised display across 24 cities.
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed looks at pictures of Jewish Holocaust victims at the Hall of Names on September 1, 2019 during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed looks up at a display in the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem.
Fans cheer for Ivory Coast during FIBA World Cup 2019 group match between Cote d'lvoire and China Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A group of colourfully dressed Ivory Coast fans cheer on their team at the Basketball World Cup in China. The tournament features 32 teams and will finish on 15 September...
A fan of Senegal dances during the 2019 FIBA World Cup Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Not to be outdone, this Senegal fan dances during a game with Canada on Thursday...
A Nigerian player shoots against South Korea during the FIBA Basketball World Cup China 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While on the court, Nigerian player Ekpe Udoh jumps and scores against South Korea. Nigeria won the game convincingly.
