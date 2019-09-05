Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Businesses have been destroyed in the attacks

South Africa has temporarily closed its diplomatic missions in Nigeria following reprisal attacks by Nigerians triggered by xenophobic violence in South Africa.

Since Sunday, mobs have looted and destroyed shops, many of them foreign-owned, in South Africa's commercial hub Johannesburg, .

Nigeria's government has been outspoken in its condemnation of the violence.

South Africa's foreign minister called it an embarrassment for her country.

"Our government regrets all violence against foreign-owned stores or Africans from other countries who are resident in South Africa," national broadcaster SABC quotes the minister, Naledi Pandor, as saying.

She had ordered the closure of the country's high commission in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, and its mission in Lagos, following threats made to the diplomatic staff, Ms Pandor told the Reuters news agency.

On Monday and Tuesday, South African-owned businesses were targeted by protesters in several Nigerian cities. South African telecoms giant MTN closed its shops as a precaution.

Seven people have been killed in the trouble in South Africa but none of the victims have been identified as Nigerian.

Nevertheless, videos and images being shared on social media purporting to show Nigerians being attacked and killed have inflamed tensions.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has sent an envoy to South Africa to "express Nigeria's displeasure over the treatment of her citizens".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Nigeria beefed up security at South African-owned businesses

But on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama clarified that while the government believes that Nigerian businesses in South Africa had been targeted, it had no information that any of its citizens had died.

"There are a lot of stories going around of Nigerians being killed, jumping off buildings and being burnt. This is not the case," he told journalists.

He also urged people to stop attacking South African businesses in Nigeria, saying that the president "is particularly distraught at the acts of vandalism".

To help any Nigerians who might want to leave South Africa, the foreign ministry said they were being offered a free flight home.

'Wake up South Africa!'

In response to the violence in Johannesburg, two of Nigeria's top musicians, Burna Boy And Tiwa Savage, announced they were boycotting South Africa.

Burna Boy vowed to never go to South Africa again until the government "wakes up".

Savage pulled out of a concert she had planned to perform at in South Africa in September, condemning "the barbaric butchering of my people".

The singer later clarified that "my people" could be any African person.

'No justification'

On Tuesday, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the wave of looting and violence.

"There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries," he said.

The police in South Africa have said that the violence has subsided and nearly 300 people have been arrested in connection with the trouble.