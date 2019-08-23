Image caption The stampede broke out as crowds gathered to watch Algerian rapper Soolking perform in Algiers

At least five people have been killed in a stampede at a rap concert in the Algerian capital, reports say.

Thousands had gathered at a stadium in Algiers to see rapper Abderraouf Derradji, better known as Soolking, perform when a stampede is said to have broken out at one of the entrances.

Twenty-one people were injured in the stampede and taken to hospital, medical sources told local media outlets.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

Local news site TSA reported that of the five young people killed, three were male and two female.

Video footage posted on social media showed medics carrying a person believed to be a victim of the stampede on a stretcher outside the stadium.

The concert went ahead and was carried live on an Algerian TV channel.

Algerian musician Soolking has not yet commented on the incident on social media.