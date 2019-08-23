Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 16-22 August 2019

  • 23 August 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa, and of Africans elsewhere, this week:

Image caption Joggers run along the Kalk Bay harbour wall in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday morning.
Image caption Also in Cape Town, a butterfly lands on a lavender plant on Monday, attracted by its scent.
Image caption South Sudanese boxer Hal Hal stings like a bee, as he lands a punch on Lesotho's Mokhesi Tlholohelo at the African Games on Wednesday in Morocco.
Image caption On the same day, the "Shelil", or hair dance, is performed at a festival in Eritrea. Girls and women in the Tigre ethnic group keep their hair covered most of the year, only revealing it on special occasions such as weddings.
Image caption The next day in neighbouring Ethiopia, these children attend a three-day cultural festival called Ashenda.
Image caption On Sunday in Egypt, workers restore details on the Cambodian-inspired palace of Belgian industrialist Edouard Empain which was built about 100 years ago.
Image caption Sudanese people flock to the capital, Khartoum, by train on Saturday to celebrate the signing of a power-sharing deal between the military and the civilian-led opposition.
Image caption Nonhlanhla Thole competes for Zambia in the 200m Butterfly heats at the World Junior Swimming Championships on Wednesday.
Image caption And on Tuesday, these boys cool off in The Gambia River in the historic town of Jufureh.

