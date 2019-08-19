Image copyright AFP Image caption Omar al-Bashir took power in a 1989 coup and was toppled by the military in 2019

Sudan's former President Omar al-Bashir has arrived at court to face corruption charges, which his lawyers say are baseless.

Mr Bashir was ousted in April after months of protests, which brought an end to his nearly 30 years in power.

In June, prosecutors said a large hoard of foreign currency had been found in grain sacks at his home.

On Sunday, pro-democracy activists and the country's military leaders signed a deal paving the way for elections.

There was heavy security outside the courthouse in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, witnesses say,

The former president arrived with a large military convoy, AFP news agency reports.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In June, Omar al-Bashir was seen in public for the first time outside the prosecutor's office in Khartoum

Mr Bashir faces charges related to "possessing foreign currency, corruption and receiving gifts illegally".

In April, Sudan's military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said more than $113m (£93m) worth of cash in Sudanese pounds and foreign currency had been seized from Mr Bashir's home.

The ousted leader had been due in court in July - but the trial was postponed for security reasons.