Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tekno's songs include Pana - which has been watched more than 100 million times on YouTube

Nigerian musician Tekno has been arrested after travelling through Lagos in a lorry with semi-naked women.

A video, which appears to be filmed from another car in a traffic jam, shows a man sitting in a glass-sided lorry throwing money at women dancing around a pole in their underwear.

He has denied accusations that it was an advert for a strip club.

Instead he insists that he was in the glass box on a truck travelling between locations while shooting a music video.

The police told Nigerian news site The Daily Trust that the singer and two women had been arrested for public indecency on Tuesday.

Tekno features in Beyonce's Lion King album and his songs include the hit Pana which has had over 100 million views on YouTube.

The star, whose real name is Augustine Kelechi, apologised on Instagram for any offence he had caused.

He said they had been "having fun" shooting a music video and then, at midnight, had to travel between locations:

"We were shooting a music video and we had a shortage of vehicles to convey people to the next location, because some of the cars broke down in between the shoot," he said on Instagram.

He didn't explain why, on the commute, he was throwing money at the women.