Image copyright AFP Image caption Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria take part in a demonstration against the detention of their leader Ibraheem Zakzaky in Abuja

A Nigerian court has allowed the leader of a pro-Iranian Shia Muslim group to seek medical leave in India.

Supporters of Ibrahim Zakzaky have been protesting on the streets of the capital, Abuja, for months calling for his release. Several people have been killed during the protests.

Sheikh Zakzaky has been charged with culpable homicide and other offences, all of which he denies.

His supporters say he has suffered two minor strokes and is losing his sight.

The court also ordered a delegation to accompany Sheikh Zakzaky to India to ensure he returns for trial after getting treatment.