Image copyright Reuters Image caption The border crossing has been closed after more cases were reported in Goma, eastern DR Congo

Rwanda has closed part of its border with DR Congo, where an Ebola outbreak has killed more than 1,800 people in the past year.

At least two people have died from the virus in the past month in the crowded Congolese border city of Goma.

It is the worst Ebola outbreak in the nation's history, with at least 2,700 people so far infected with the virus.

And the outbreak has been complicated by an active conflict zone, leading to attacks on healthcare workers.

In a statement, the Congolese presidency said there had been a "unilateral decision by the Rwandan authorities" to close the crossing at Goma.

"The Congolese authorities deplore this decision, which runs counter to the advice of the WHO (World Health Organisation)," the statement said.

The WHO has previously warned against trying to contain the virus by restricting travel or trade.

Image copyright AFP Image caption A health worker mixes water and chlorine in the city of Goma, where at least two people have died

Last week, the WHO designated the outbreak a global health emergency. It is the highest level of alarm the organisation can sound and which has only been used four times previously - including during the Ebola epidemic that killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa between 2014 to 2016.

What is the situation in Goma?

Ebola is affecting two provinces of DR Congo - North Kivu and Ituri. Goma, home to two million people, is the capital of North Kivu and lies just across the border from the Rwandan city of Gisenyi.

Until now, the virus has been mostly contained to more remote areas, mostly around Beni and Butembo, to the north of Goma.

Fifteen people in South Kivu province are reported to have been quarantined amid fears the virus is spreading further.

A priest in Goma died last month from Ebola, and earlier this week an artisanal miner became the second person in the city to be killed by the disease.

The miner came from the north-eastern province of Ituri and had been admitted to a health centre in Kiziba, on the outskirts of Goma, on 13 July.

He tested positive to Ebola on Tuesday and died on Wednesday morning.

According to a report by the AFP news agency, a third person - believed to be the miner's daughter - is also infected.

People travel every day between Goma and Gisenyi, on the Rwandan side of the border, leading to fears that the disease could spread.

Although the border has now been closed, it is likely that people will continue to travel using unofficial crossings.

Rwanda has not yet had any confirmed cases, but it has set up an Ebola treatment centre and is preparing 23 isolation centres in case of any infections.

How bad is the situation in DR Congo?

More than 2,700 people have been infected, 1,700 of whom have died.

It took 224 days for the number of cases to reach 1,000, but just a further 71 days to reach 2,000.

About 12 new cases are being reported every day.

Isn't there a vaccine?

Yes there is. It is 99% effective and more than 161,000 people have been given it.

However, not everybody is vaccinated - only those who come into direct contact with an Ebola patient, and people who come into contact with them. And some of those people refuse to take it.

People give a variety of reasons for not taking it: they don't want to put any external liquid in their body; they have a religion that doesn't want them to take vaccines; they don't believe in Ebola or because they think they don't need it.

The vaccine, made by Merck, was developed during the epidemic in West Africa and has been available throughout the latest outbreak.

It has proven effective but is in relatively short supply, so WHO recommended a second vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson to complement it.

But the DR Congo's Health Minister Oly Ilunga complained that the Congolese were being treated as "subjects of experimentation", reports Reuters, and he resigned over the issue.

Why hasn't the outbreak been brought under control?

Tackling the disease has been complicated by conflict in the region.

Since January, there have been 198 attacks against healthcare workers or Ebola treatment facilities leading to seven deaths and 58 injuries.

Another major problem has been distrust of healthcare workers, leading to about a third of deaths being in the community rather than at a specialist Ebola treatment centre.

It means those people are not seeking treatment and risk spreading the disease to neighbours and relatives.

There has also been difficulty tracking the spread of the virus.

Is the world doing enough to help?

The UK's International Development Secretary, Alok Sharma, said he was "proud of our support to create a life-saving Ebola vaccine".

"Diseases like Ebola have no respect for borders," he said. "It is essential the rest of the international community steps up to help. If we don't act now, many thousands more lives could be lost."

But the WHO has for months been clear that it has insufficient money to tackle the problem. It had estimated that it needed $98m to tackle the outbreak between February and July, but it faced a shortfall of $54m.

What is Ebola?

Image copyright BSIP/Getty Images