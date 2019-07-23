Image copyright Reuters Image caption Henry Rotich has been the finance minister throughout Uhuru Kenyatta's presidency

Kenya's finance minister has pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption in court, after spending the night in police custody.

Henry Rotich is accused of flouting procurement procedures in awarding a contract worth more than $450m (£405m) for the construction of two dams to an Italian firm, CMC de Ravenna.

The company has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Rotich is the most senior official to be arrested since President Uhuru Kenyatta took office in 2013.

It is unclear whether the finance minister will remain in office. Mr Kenyatta said in April that officials charged with corruption should resign.

"Corruption is a cancer that is eating away the Kenyan soul and we all agree that for us to succeed as a nation we must unite in fighting it. That's why the president is leading the corruption war from the front," Mr Kenyatta's spokeswoman said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Mr Kenyatta has not yet commented on the minister's arrest.

Mr Rotich surrendered to police on Monday after Kenya's chief prosecutor Noordin Haji ordered his arrest.

The chief prosecutor also called for the arrest of more than 20 other officials and directors of CMC de Ravenna.

'Massive irregularities'

In a statement on Monday, the company said it had not received any official communication from the Kenyan authorities.

"CMC is certain of the correctness of the work of the company and its representatives, both in Italy and abroad," Reuters news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Prosecutors say that officials at Kenya's treasury borrowed $607m instead of $450m that was approved for the two dams.

"It was established that the conception, procurement and payment process for the dam projects were riddled with massive illegalities," Mr Haji told the BBC.

Earlier this year, local media reported that files from the investigation revealed purchases that did not appear to make sense for a dam construction project, including at least $38,000 that had allegedly been spent on bedding.

Mr Haji told the BBC's Ferdinand Omondi that "the contracts that were entered into and the loans that were taken were not in the interests of Kenyans but were serving other interests" and "the country has lost quite a bit of money".

More than $200m has already been spent on the dam projects, but the dams do not yet exist.