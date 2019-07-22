Image copyright Reuters Image caption Henry Rotich took out a large newspaper ad to deny any wrongdoing

Kenya's chief prosecutor has ordered the arrest of the finance minister over allegations of corruption related to the construction of two dams.

Henry Rotich is accused of flouting procurement procedures in awarding a contract worth over $450m (£405m) for the dam projects to the Italian company CMC de Ravenna.

In March Mr Rotich denied any wrongdoing in a large newspaper advert.

The company has also denied the accusations.

Director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji is also investigating how the tender was awarded for $170m more than was in the original contract.

"It was established that the conception, procurement and payment process for the dam projects were riddled with massive illegalities," he said.

He has ordered the arrest of more than 20 people accused of being involved in the contract, including other top officials and the directors of CMC de Ravenna.