Sudan junta and civilians sign power-sharing deal
Sudan's ruling military council and opposition leaders have signed a power-sharing accord after all-night talks to end the crisis.
It is a "historic moment" for the country, the deputy head of Sudan's ruling military council, AFP news agency reports Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo as saying.
The agreement will eventually lead to a civilian administration.
The military seized power in April after deposing long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.
