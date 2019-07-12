Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption General Jamal Omar, centre, said the coup was launched to stop a power-sharing deal with demonstrators

Sudan's ruling military council has said it foiled an attempted coup aimed at blocking a power-sharing deal with opposition groups.

More than a dozen people - among them former and current army officers and members of the security services - were arrested, a military spokesman said.

Sudan has faced turmoil since President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April.

Meanwhile, a BBC investigation has heard claims linking the military council to a massacre of protesters.

Analysis by BBC Africa Eye of mobile phone footage from the 3 June massacre showed the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group under command of the ruling military council, firing at protesters with live ammunition.

Two men who said they were serving RSF officers told the BBC that the attack was ordered by the leadership of the RSF. Their allegations could not be independently verified by the BBC.

The RSF leadership has claimed that rogue elements were behind the attack.