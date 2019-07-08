Image copyright AFP Image caption Bosco Ntaganda was convicted of leading a brutal campaign in eastern DR Congo

A former rebel leader has been found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Democratic Republic of Congo by judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Bosco Ntaganda, nicknamed "Terminator", was convicted of 18 counts, including murder, rape and using child soldiers.

His lawyers had argued that Ntaganda was a victim, having also been recruited as a child soldier.

He becomes the fourth person convicted by the ICC since its creation in 2002.

Ntaganda surrendered at the US embassy in DR Congo in 2013.

Analysts said it was an act of self-preservation, motivated by the danger he was in after losing a power-struggle within his M23 rebel group.

Who is Bosco Ntaganda?