Many missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia
At least 80 migrants are feared dead after a boat capsized off the coast of Tunisia.
Four people were rescued from the inflatable vessel - which sank in waters near the town of Zarzis - but one died later in hospital, reports said.
The three Malians who were rescued said that they had set out from Zuwara in Libya.
The country is a main departure point for migrants hoping to reach Europe.
Libya has been torn by violence and division since long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011.
Thousands of migrants, many from sub-Saharan Africa, are being held in detention camps in the country.
On Wednesday at least 53 migrants were killed when a detention centre in Tripoli was hit by an air strike.
In May at least 65 people drowned when their boat set off from Libya and sunk off the Tunisian coast.