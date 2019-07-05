Africa

Africa's top shots: 28 June - 4 June 2019

  • 5 July 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere this week:

Kenya's midfielder Philemon Otieno (L) heads the ball next to Senegal's forward Sadio Mane during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group C football match between Kenya and Senegal at the 30 June Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on July 1, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Monday Kenyan footballer Philomeno Philemon Otieno gets ahead of Senegal's Sadio Mane during the Africa Cup of Nations match. It isn't enough to stay ahead as Senegal wins 3-0.
A young boy holds caught sardines at the Amanzimtoti beach, south of Durban on July 3, 2019. - Like the running of the bulls in Spain, the migration of the wild-beast across Kenya, the sardine run along South Africa's East Coast is an annual event attracting thousands of locals and tourists. Each year massive shoals of sardines stretching hundreds of miles draw thousands of sharks, dolphins and gannets hovering above the fish. Masses of fishermen, locals line the shores to watch, catch and some sell them. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Wednesday a boy gets a handful of sardines at the annual migration of fish across South Africa's East Coast...
Netters try to catch sardines at the Amanzimtoti beach, south of Durban on July 3, 2019. the sardine run along South Africa's East Coast is an annual event attracting thousands of locals and tourists. Each year massive shoals of sardines stretching hundreds of miles draw thousands of sharks, dolphins and gannets hovering above the fish. Masses of fishermen, locals line the shores to watch, catch and some sell them. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... the event always draws a crowd to the beaches around Durban, including people who try and net as many sardines as they can.
Members of the Israeli security forces detain a protester during a demonstration in Tel Aviv on July 3, 2019, against police violence and the recent killing of a young man. - Israel braced for a third day of protests after an off-duty police officer killed a young man of Ethiopian origin, as Israeli leaders urged calm amid accusations of racism. In areas throughout the country since July 1, protesters have blocked roads, burned tyres and denounced what they see as discrimination against the Ethiopian-Israeli community. Police say 136 people have been arrested and 111 officers have been wounded, many injured by stones, bottles and petrol bombs thrown at them. Image copyright AHMAD GHARABLI
Image caption On Monday police in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv grapple with a demonstrator amid accusations of racism after an off-duty police officer killed a young man of Ethiopian origin.
Supporters of the former candidate of the Lamuka opposition coalition, Martin Fayulu, shout in protest after the protest march organized on June 30, 2019, the Independence Day, in Kinshasa was stopped by the police. - Police in the DR Congo capital Kinshasa used teargas on June 30 to break up an opposition march and blocked a car transporting former presidential candidate Martin Fayulu. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Sunday Congolese opposition supporters make their voices heard at a march on Independence Day in the capital Kinshasa.
A Sudanese protester covering his face with a jersey flashes the victory gesture while marching with others in a mass demonstration against the country's ruling generals in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman on June 30, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Also on Sunday, and another political protest, but this time in Omdurman, Sudan, a demonstrator calls for the army to leave power...
Sudanese protesters march in a mass demonstration against the country's ruling generals in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman on June 30, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... he is not alone in his demand.
Farmers take part in a march to parliament to protest against regulations forcing them to sell their wool and mohair to a Chinese broker, in Maseru, Lesotho, on June 28, 2019. Wool and mohair are key exports for farmers in Lesotho, but the government of the small southern Africa nation signed a monopoly deal last year with a Chinese broker who is accused of failing to pay for goods. About 30,000 farmers in Lesotho, which is entirely surrounded by South Africa, rely on wool and mohair exports.
Image caption On Friday, wool and mohair producers in Lesotho take their protest against a Chinese broker to the streets. The government has a monopoly deal with the broker but the farmers say they aren't getting paid.
Migrants stand and walk outside at a detention centre used by the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) in the capital Tripoli's southern suburb of Tajoura on July 3, 2019, following an air strike on a nearby building that left dozens killed the previous night. - Over 40 migrants were killed in an air strike early late on July 2 on their detention centre in a Tripoli suburb blamed on Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, who has been trying for three months to seize the capital. The UN said the air strike "may amount to a war crime". More than 130 people were also wounded in the in the raid on Tajoura, the statement added. ( Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Wednesday migrants are at a loss after an air strike kills 44 people at a detention centre outside the capital Tripoli. The attack could constitute a war crime, according to a UN official.
Police officers carry the coffin of a fellow officer, who was killed in yesterday's suicide attack on Habib Bourguiba avenue, during his funeral in the Sidi Hassine western suburb of the capital Tunis on June 28, 2019. - Two blasts claimed by the Islamic State group killed a police officer in Tunis and wounded several other people on June 27, 2019. Image copyright Empics
Image caption And, on Friday, Tunisian police officers say goodbye to a fellow officer who was killed by a suicide bomb attack in front of a police patrol in the capital Tunis.

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images, Nur Photo and Anadolu Agency

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC