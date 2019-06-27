Ethiopia 'arrests' dozens of opposition supporters

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Funerals took place on Wednesday for officials who died

More than 50 people have been arrested after an alleged coup attempt in an Ethiopian region, an opposition party says.

National Movement of the Amhara (NaMA), said dozens of its supporters had been arrested.

Police said earlier that several suspects were being questioned in the state where the alleged coup happened.

The arrests follow the killing of the army chief, who was reportedly killed by his bodyguard in the coup attempt.

As well as army chief Gen Seare Mekonnen, four other officials died as a result of the violence and funerals were held on Wednesday.

The alleged ringleader of the coup, Brig Gen Asaminew Tsige, was shot dead on Monday, police said.

The arrest of dozens of opposition supporters happened in the capital, Addis Ababa, NaMa said.

"The campaign of arrests against NaMa members and sympathisers isn't just directed against a party, but is also an identity-based attack," spokesperson Christian Tadele told AFP.

The internet was shut down across the country but has now been partially restored.

The alleged regional coup attempt is seen as a backlash to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's attempt to lead democratic reforms in Ethiopia.