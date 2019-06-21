Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 14-20 June 2019

  • 21 June 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and Africans elsewhere this week:

A boy head is seen above the water. His eyes are closed, and the rest of his body is submerged. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A Sudanese boys cools off in an irrigation channel near the capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday.
A close shot of a rhino shows its eye which is open, with long eyelashes and many folds in its skin. There is a small cut above the animals eye. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On the same day in a Czech Republic zoo, this black rhinoceros is pictured ahead of its relocation to Rwanda. It is one of three rhinos to be transferred to a national park in the east of the country to continue their life in the wild.
Two conjoined houses are pictured. One is mint green, the other a powdery pink. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Also on Wednesday, these brightly painted houses that are characteristic of Cape Town's Bo Kaap neighbourhood are photographed.
A man puff his cheeks out as a he plays a horn. He is wearing glasses. A Sudanese man plays a local music instrument ahead of a meeting with Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Himediti, deputy head of Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries, in the capital Khartoum on June 18, 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Tuesday, this man plays music on a horn in Sudan's capital, Khartoum.
A man's hand is seen gesturing with four fingers held up. A black-and-yellow banner behind him depicts a hand making an identical gesture. Image copyright AFP
Image caption At a memorial in Turkey on the same day for Egypt's former President Mohammed Morsi, this mourner flashes the four-fingered Rabia sign in support of Mr Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood, who allege that their former leader was murdered.
A bronze statue of late South African president and anti-apartheid campaigner Nelson Mandela is seen in the foreground, while the backdrop is Cape Town's distinctive Table Mountain. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The next day, this statue of Nelson Mandela at South Africa's parliament in Cape Town catches the light.
Necklaces featuring colourful beads and metal discs, as well as bracelet and other souvenirs are displayed on municipal railings. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A passer-by looks at the jewellery and souvenirs on sale at Nairobi's Maasai market on Sunday.
A man looks ahead at the camera. Behind him is a depiction of a young woman wearing large gold earrings and white fabric draped over her head and shoulders, her armed outstretched. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Also in the Kenyan capital, this man joins dozens of others in a protest on Wednesday at the violent military crackdown by authorities in Sudan. Pictured behind him is 22-year-old Alaa Salah, who has become a symbol of the opposition.
Three models are pictured walking down a catwalk. The first wears a red top and white skirt, the second has a white top and yellow top. The third model wears a green dress. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Saturday, the final day of Tunis Fashion Week, models wear the work of designers Blue Island and Atelier Chardon Savard.
On Monday, a man is seen daubing paint onto a mural which depicts Mo Salah, the outline of the African Continent, and the Egyptian flag. Image copyright EPA
Image caption As anticipation builds for the Africa Cup of Nations which begins in Egypt on Friday, this man paints a mural of the country's star player, Mo Salah, in Cairo.
The silhouettes of a group of people are seen in a football stadium. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day fans wait for Nigeria to play host nation France in the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Pictures from Reuters, EPA and AFP

