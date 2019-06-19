Africa

Three guilty over Kenya Garissa militant raid

  • 19 June 2019
Three of four suspects guilty over 2015 militant raid on Kenya's Garissa University in which nearly 150 people died

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

