Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dogon villages often follow a traditional way of life

Nearly 100 people have been killed in attack in a village in central Mali inhabited by the Dogon ethnic group, reports say.

The attack happened in Sobane-Kou, close to Sanga town, according to French-language news outlet RFI.

The bodies of the dead have been burned, says a local official, and the search for more bodies is ongoing.

There have been numerous attacks in Mali in recent months, some ethnic, some carried out by jihadist groups.

Clashes between Dogon hunters and semi-nomadic Fulani herders are frequent.

In the same region in March, more than 130 Fulani villagers were killed by armed men wearing traditional Dogon hunters' clothing.

Clashes between the two groups have grown more frequent since a militant Islamist uprising in northern Mali in 2012.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption In March, more than 130 people were killed in an attack on the villages of Ogossagou and Welingara

Previously, disagreements between the Fulani and Dogon had often been settled through negotiation, but the uprising - which spread to the centre of Mali by 2015 - decreased government control and increased the availability of weapons.

Both sides accuse the other of carrying out attacks amid the unrest.