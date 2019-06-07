Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 31 May - 6 June 2019

  • 7 June 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and Africans elsewhere this week:

Model Alek Wek arrives at the 2019 CFDA fashion awards in New York City on 3 June. Image copyright AFP
Image caption South Sudanese-born model Alek Wek takes to the red carpet - or pink in this case - at the CFDA fashion awards in New York on Monday.
Presentational white space
Mamello Makhabane of South Africa poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 portrait session in France on 5 June 2019. Image copyright FIFA/Getty Images
Image caption On Wednesday, South African footballer Mamello Makhabane smiles for the cameras ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup in France.
Presentational white space
A child is seen among Muslim faithfuls on 5 June attending the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, which mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the California grounds in Nairobi. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On the same day, this girl attends morning prayers in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan..
Presentational white space
Kenyan Muslim worshippers attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on 4 June at the Jamia Mosque in Nairobi, Kenya. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Also in Nairobi, this boy is seen deep in prayer during Eid al-Fitr, as the festival is known...
Presentational white space
Muslim worshipers attend prayer at the Uganda National Mosque in Kampala, Uganda, on 4 June. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The timing of Eid al-Fitr varies from country to country - these Ugandan Muslims are pictured marking the holiday on Tuesday.
Presentational white space
Egyptians cook food during the pre-dawn "suhur" meal before a new day of fasting begins, early on 31 May, near a food cart labelled "Liver Fuul", a play on Arabic name for fava beans and English football club Liverpool FC, in the Ain Shams suburb of Cairo. Egyptian football fans readied to cheer on national hero Mohamed Salah in Sunday's Champions League clash and tuck into food from a cart whose owner vows they'll "never eat alone". A tribute to the Reds, the "Liverfuul" cart serves up hot dishes of "fuul" (fava beans) in Ain Shams, a working-class suburb of Cairo. Image copyright AFP
Image caption "You'll never eat alone," quips the message on this food cart in Cairo on Friday ahead of the Uefa Champions League final. Egyptian footballer Mo Salah is the star player of winning side Liverpool, which has been changed here to "Liver Fuul" in a play on Sudan's classic bean dish "fuul".
Presentational white space
A Bangladesh fan poses for a photo during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between South Africa and Bangladesh on 2 June at The Oval in London. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption South Africa lose to Bangladesh on Sunday in what pundits have called the biggest upset of the Cricket World Cup so far - much to the delight of this man and other Bangladesh fans.
Jordy Smith of South Africa advances to the quarter finals of the 2019 Margaret River Pro after winning Heat 4 of Round 4 at Main Break on 2 June in Margaret River, Western Australia. Image copyright Kelly Cestari/Getty Images
Image caption On the same day in Australia, South African surfer Jordy Smith advances to the quarter-finals of the Margaret River Pro competition.
Presentational white space
Pallbearers carry the casket with the remains of Etienne Tshisekedi, former Congolese opposition figurehead who died in Belgium two years ago, at a mourning ceremony at the Martyrs of Pentecost Stadium in Kinshasa on 31 May. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Two years after his death in Belgium, the casket of veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi in displayed in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday...
Supporters of late former DR Congo Prime Minister and opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, react as his casket passes in Kinshasa ahead of his burial on 1 June. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Thousands of his supporters lined the streets as his casket passed through the capital, Kinshasa, ahead of his burial on 1 June.
Presentational white space
An artwork on display during the Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) in Zimbabwe, shown on 2 June. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Sunday, artists gathered to display their work at the Harare International Festival of the Arts in Zimbabwe...
Presentational white space
An artwork on display during the Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) in Zimbabwe, shown on 2 June. HIFA is a 6-day annual festival of theatre, dance, music, circus, street performance, fashion and visual arts. Image copyright EPA
Image caption The six-day festival brings together visual arts, theatre, dance, music, circus and street performance.
Presentational white space
A woman applies eyebrow pencil at a beauty salon in Abidjan in Ivory Coast on 5 June. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Wednesday, this woman concentrates as she applies eyebrow pencil at a beauty salon in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan.
Presentational white space
The sun rises in Egypt's capital, Cairo, Egypt, on 1 June. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And this striking sunrise is captured in Cairo on Saturday.
Presentational white space

Pictures from Reuters, AFP, Getty Images and EPA.

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC