South Africa gets gender-balanced cabinet

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Patricia de Lille has been appointed infrastructure development minister

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a new cabinet in which, for the first time in the country's history, half of all ministers are women.

In another unexpected move, one of the women is from the opposition.

He appointed veteran opposition politician Patricia de Lille, who had stood for the Good Party, as minister of infrastructure development.

The African National Congress party won a general election on 8 May.

South African journalist Verashni Pillay told BBC Newsday that the move to have half of all cabinet posts occupied by women was a "surprise". But it shows that the head of state is "astute", she said.

Mr Ramaphosa has slimmed down what he called a "bloated" cabinet from 36 to 28 ministers.

He has pledged to root out corruption, but correspondents say eyebrows have been raised that he retained Deputy President David Mabuza.

Mr Mabuza, a close ally of former President Jacob Zuma, denies allegations of involvement in political killings and illegal tenders.

The ministers are due to be sworn in later on Thursday.