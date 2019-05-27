Image copyright AFP Image caption President Mutharika had faced questions over his age and health

Malawi's President Peter Mutharika has been narrowly elected to a second term in office with 38.5% of the vote.

The incumbent leader, 78, had faced stiff competition in the 21 May election, including from his deputy.

The result was announced on Monday after an injunction ordered by the country's high court was lifted.

Challenger Lazarus Chakwera, who finished in second place, had sought to delay the announcement because of concerns over voting irregularities.

The election was seen as one of the most unpredictable the country has seen.

The head of the Malawi Electoral Commission, Jane Ansah, has appealed for calm regarding the result.