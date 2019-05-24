Kenya upholds law criminalising gay sex

Kenya's High Court has kept a law which bans gay sex.

Gay-rights groups argued that the state has no business regulating matters of intimacy.

However, religious groups said such matters should be guided by the country's values.

The penal code, which is a legacy of colonial-era rule, criminalises "carnal knowledge against the order of nature," widely understood to refer to anal intercourse between men.

Gay sex is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Kenya's National Gay And Lesbian Human Rights Commission says it has dealt with 15 prosecutions under the penal codes in 2018, with no convictions.

But it had argued for the law to be scrapped because it gives rise to a climate of homophobia.

In 2016, LGBT rights activists filed a case with Kenya's High Court to decriminalise homosexuality.

The case was heard in February 2018 and a verdict initially expected in February 2019 - but delayed until Friday.