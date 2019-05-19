A Nigerian UN peacekeeper has been killed and another injured by unidentified assailants in Timbuktu, in northern Mali, the UN says.

A separate incident in Tessalit left three Chadian peacekeepers injured.

Nearly 200 members of the UN mission have died since it was set up in 2013, making it the deadliest peacekeeping operation in the world.

Peacekeepers were deployed to Mali after Islamist militants seized the north of the country in 2012.

UN Secretary General António Guterres has condemned the attacks, saying he is "deeply saddened" over the death of the peacekeeper.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The UN mission in Mali was set up in 2013

He has called on the Malian authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice, and said that targeting UN peacekeepers "may constitute war crimes".

After large swathes of northern Mali were taken by jihadists they were pushed back in a French-led military operation.

But parts of the country are still out of the government's control.