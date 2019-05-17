Africa

Africa's top shots: 10-16 May 2019

  • 17 May 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa this week:

A boy reading the Koran - Sunday 12 May Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A Muslim boy reads the Koran in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset...
A large number of people sitting inside a mosque waiting to break the fast - Sunday 12 May Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the same day, Muslim worshippers gather to mark the 1,079th anniversary of the Al-Azhar mosque in Cairo, before breaking their fast.
three men share a bottle of water - Monday 13 May Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Thousands of miles away on Ibo Island, Mozambican Muslims share a bottle of water to break the fast before the sunset prayer, on Monday.
Protesters wave the Algerian flag beneath a shower of water - Friday 10 May Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Friday, protesters thirsty for change wave the Algerian flag beneath a shower of water in the capital Algiers.
Three somali women putting food into small take away containers - Wednesday 15 May Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While Somali women roll up the sleeves of their Islamic gowns and organise food for Iftar (breaking the fast) prepared by Turkish aid group TDV in Mogadishu on Wednesday.
A mother carrying a bag on her head and a baby on her back - Saturday 11 May Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A woman pauses for a cheeky smile as she carries her baby on her back in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday.
Woman and a man dance on the ledge of a window Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And South African supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) engage in some cheeky moves as they wait for the speech of President Cyril Ramaphosa outside the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg on Sunday.
A large group of people dancing with a "beast spirit" - Sunday 12 May Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption It takes a whole village to dance with a gulewamkulu "beast spirit"... Supporters of Lazarus Chakwera, leader of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the main opposition party, dance in the capital Lilongwe on Sunday.
Three children seen through the broken window of a bus - Friday 10 May Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption But the mood is more sombre in DR Congo on Friday, as three children are seen through the broken window of a bus transporting South Sudanese refugees from the border to the Congolese town of Biringi...
A South Sudanese woman standing in a colourful dress - Saturday 11 May Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While this South Sudanese refugee woman showcases her colourful dress in a refugee settlement in Biringi, DR Congo, on Saturday.
Woman plaits a little girl's hair whilst two other women look on Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A Zimbabwean woman plaits a baby girl's hair in the capital, Harare, on Monday.
Women protesting against gender-based discrimination - Friday 10 May Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And Nigerian women protest against gender-based discrimination in Abuja on Friday.
Mid-shot on legs on a railway track - Sunday 12 May Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The road is long... A protester walks along the blocked railway track leading to the protest site in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, on Sunday.

Images: Getty Images

