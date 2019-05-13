Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Bashir has not been photographed since he was ousted from power

Sudan's public prosecutor has charged ousted President Omar al-Bashir with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters.

The charges stem from an inquiry into the death of a medic killed during protests that led to the end of his rule last month.

Mr Bashir's fate is unclear. He was reportedly arrested after being ousted.

He is also facing an investigation over allegations of money laundering and terror financing.

In December, protesters started demonstrating against rising prices. The protests soon morphed into widespread anger against the president's 30-year rule, led by doctors.

Five weeks into the protests, on 17 January, witnesses said state forces fired live ammunition at protesters and killed a doctor.

The protesters went on to stage a sit-in outside the military headquarters to demand the military force the president out.

A military council assumed power on 11 April, but demonstrators are insisting that it hands over to a civilian administration.

Talks between the military and an opposition coalition have been taking place in an effort to establish a joint transitional body to run the country.