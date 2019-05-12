Gunmen have burned down a church during mass and killed six people, including a priest, in Burkina Faso, officials say.

The morning attack happened in the northern town of Dablo, security sources and local official said.

"Armed individuals burst into the Catholic church...They started firing as the congregation tried to flee," the mayor of Dablo, Ousmane Zongo, told news agency AFP.

It is the third attack on churches in Burkina Faso in the past five weeks.

A priest was among those killed in the attack which happened at 09.00 local time [10:00 GMT), Mayor Zongo said.

The militants also set fire to a nearby shops and a health centre, a government official told the BBC.