Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Mugabe is pictured taking one of his cars to see supporters at a rally before the 2013 election

Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe is auctioning off five combine harvesters and other farm equipment.

An advert by a local auction firm announced plans to sell off at least 40 of his vehicles, including a luxury car and five Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks.

Mr Mugabe was ousted in 2017 after a military takeover.

Observers say the sale could be sign that his family's business empire - including a farm - could be in financial trouble.

The advert by Ruby Auctions says the vehicles will be sold off in a public auction on the family's Gushungo Dairy Farm on Saturday morning.

Horse trucks, tractors, motor cycles and disc harrows are listed to be sold.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'I lost my land to Grace Mugabe'

Zimbabwe's Herald newspaper reported that it was not immediately clear why the family was auctioning the items but its business empire, built during Mr Mugabe's 37 years in power, has been facing lawsuits over unpaid debts.

In April Mr Mugabe, 95, was in Singapore for medical treatment and was expected back home mid-May, AFP news agency quotes President Emmerson Mnangagwa as saying.