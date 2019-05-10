Africa

Africa's top shots: 3-9 May 2019

  • 10 May 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa this week:

A supporter reacts as the South African opposition party Democratic Alliance leader delivers his speech during the final presidential election campaign rally of the DA at the Dobsonville Stadium, in Soweto, Johannesburg, on May 4, 2019. Image copyright MARCO LONGARI
Image caption On Saturday we see a sea of blue in a rally for South Africa's main opposition party, the DA, ahead of the election...
Presentational white space
A supporter of the ruling party Africa National Congress reacts at the Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, on May 5, 2019 during the final campaign rally of the party. Image copyright MARCO LONGARI
Image caption A day later it is the turn of the governing ANC supporters to put on their party colours...
Presentational white space
A girl watches while her mother marks her ballot at at a polling station at the Sheshego township, on the outskirts of Polokwane on May 8, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... and the big day is on Wednesday.
Presentational white space
A Sudanese protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask outside the army headquarters in Khartoum on May 6, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Meanwhile in Sudan, demonstrators are still fighting for democracy. On Monday a protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask at a sit-in outside the army's headquarters...
Presentational white space
Sudanese protesters gather outside the army headquarters in Khartoum on May 6, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The protesters are continuing their sit-in during Ramadan, insisting the military council hands over to a civilian government.
Presentational white space
Algerian protesters wave a national flag as they take part in a demonstration in the capital Algiers on May 3, 2019. - Algerians gathered for an 11th consecutive Friday of demonstrations. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Another long-running mass protest is seen over in Algeria. As in Sudan, these protesters have toppled their president but want the whole old guard to go.
Presentational white space
Vianney Rusanganwa, 61, holds a portrait of his late wife Liberatha Mukangira who died aged 31, during the mass funeral to bury 81 coffins containing newly discoverd remains of 84,437 victims of the 1994 genocide in the mass grave at the Nyanza Genocide Memorial, suburb of the capital Kigali, on May 4, 2019. - The remains of nearly 85,000 people murdered in Rwanda's genocide were laid to rest on May 4 in a sombre ceremony in Kigali, a quarter of a century after the slaughter. Image copyright YASUYOSHI CHIBA
Image caption On Saturday, Vianney Rusanganwa holds a portrait of his late wife Liberatha Mukangira during the mass funeral to bury 81 coffins containing newly discovered remains of 84,437 victims of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.
Presentational white space
The fishing vessel "Barca Nostra" (Our Ship) that sank on April 18, 2015 trapping hundreds of migrants in its hull, is being installed in Venice's former shipyards as part of the centerpiece of a new art project by Swiss-Icelandic artist Christoph Buechel, prior to the the 58th International Art Exhibition of the Venice Biennale, on May 7, 2019 in Venice. - The 58th International Art Exhibition will open to the public from May 11 to November 24, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Tuesday a shipwreck is hauled through Venice's streets ahead of being an exhibit at the biennale. The fishing vessel regularly took the trip from Libya to Italy until it sank in 2015 with hundreds of migrants hidden in its hull.
Presentational white space
Competitors ride their bikes during Stage 6 of the 14th edition of Titan Desert 2019 mountain biking race between El-Jorf and Erfoud in Morocco on May 3, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Friday competitors take part in the Titan Desert mountain biking race in Morocco.
Presentational white space
Nantes' Malian forward Kalifa Coulibaly (R) celebrates with Nantes' French midfielder Abdoulaye Toure after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Nantes (FCN) and Dijon (DFCO) at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, on May 5, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And on Sunday Malian footballer Kalifa Coulibaly has a head-to-head with Nantes team mate Abdoulaye Toure in the French L1 match.
Presentational white space

Images: AFP, EPA and Reuters

Related Topics

Around the BBC