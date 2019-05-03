Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 26 April- 2 May 2019

  • 3 May 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa this week:

A man takes part in the annual rendering of the Great Mosque of Djenne in central Mali on April 28, 2019. - Several thousand residents of the historic central Malian city of Djenne, a UNESCO World Heritage site, took part in the annual rendering ceremony of the Grand Mosque Image copyright AFP
Image caption It is messy work on Sunday in Mali's central city of Djenne as residents help render the ancient Grand Mosque with a new coat of mud.
Presentational white space
Nasasi Belinda (C), a business woman, reacts with emotions as she is crowned Miss Curvy Uganda during the first edition of Miss Curvy Uganda in Kampala, Uganda, on April 26, 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Friday night is celebration night for business woman Nasasi Belinda as she is crowned Miss Curvy Uganda in Kampala.
Presentational white space
A contestant walks on a stage during the first edition of Miss Curvy Uganda in Kampala, Uganda, on April 26, 2019. - Image copyright AFP
Image caption The competition was designed to celebrate African beauty and plus-size models.
Presentational white space
A Libyan woman covers her face with Libyan flag as she attends a demonstration to demand an end to the Khalifa Haftar"s offensive against Tripoli, in Martyrs" Square in central Tripoli, Libya April 26, 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Libya on Friday, protesters against the offensive by military strongman Khalifa Haftar take to the streets of the capital, Tripoli...
Presentational white space
A fighter loyal to the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) play online video game PlayerUnknown"s Battlegrounds (PUBG) on their phones during a break from fighting, in a military base in Tajoura, south of the Libyan capital Tripoli on May 1, Image copyright AFP
Image caption A fighter defending the city is caught by a photographer playing a combat video game on Wednesday as he waits for the next battle.
Presentational white space
Algerian protestors shout slogans during a demonstration marking May Day in Algiers on May 1, 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day, protesters are out on the streets of the Algerian capital, Algiers, for a May Day rally.
Presentational white space
Sudanese boys pose for a picture as they bath in the shallow waters of the Nile River on May 1, 2019 at the Tuti island district of Khartoum Image copyright AFP
Image caption There are protests in Sudan as well but away from the action, in Khartoum's Tuti island district, a group of boys are enjoying a splash in the Nile.
Presentational white space
Competitors ride their bikes during Stage 4 of the 14th edition of Titan Desert 2019 mountain biking race between Merzouga and Mssici, in Morocco, on May 1, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption While in the heat of Morocco's desert on Wednesday, cyclists take part in a mountain bike race.
Presentational white space
Agiro Cavanda looks at his flooded home in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, at Wimbe village in Pemba, Mozambique, April 29, 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Monday, Agiro Cavanda surveys the damage to his home after Cyclone Kenneth struck the Mozambican coast.
Presentational white space
Nigerian men attend the Idju Owhurie festival in Warri, Nigeria, 29 April 2019 (issued 30 April 2019). The biennial Owhurie cultural festival is celebrated by the people of the Agbarha Kingdom of Warri, south local government area of Delta State. It is a warlike festival popularly called â€œAgbassa Jujuâ€ dating back to the 15th century Image copyright EPA
Image caption The Idju Owhurie festival in Warri, Nigeria, attracts hundreds of men on Monday as they mark the warlike celebration dating to the 15th Century.
Presentational white space
A baby receives Malaria vaccine Mosquirix by a nurse at the maternity ward of the Ewin Polyclinic in Cape Coast, Ghana, on April 30, 2019. - Ewim Polyclinic on April 30, 2019 was the first in Ghana to roll out the Malaria vaccine Mosquirix Image copyright AFP
Image caption While Tuesday sees the start of a large-scale trial of a revolutionary malaria vaccine in Ghana's city of Cape Coast.
Presentational white space
Archbishop Emeritus and Nobel Laureate Desmond Tutu, attends an exhibition and book launch of notable photographs of his life, which have been turned into paintings, on April 27, 2019, in the centre of Cape Town Image copyright AFP
Image caption Despite his age and ill-health, South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu continues to show his cheeky side at an event in Cape Town on Saturday.
Presentational white space
An Egyptian man harvests wheat in Saqiyat al-Manqadi village in the northern Nile Delta province of Menoufia in Egypt, on May 1, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption It is nearly harvest time in Egypt's Saqiyat al-Manqadi village and a farmer checks his crop on Wednesday.
Presentational white space

Images: AFP, EPA and Reuters

Related Topics

Around the BBC