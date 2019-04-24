Image copyright Reuters Image caption The rains have led to landslides destroying property and roads

Floods and mudslides in the South African city of Durban and the wider KwaZulu-Natal province have killed at least 51 people, officials say.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has flown into the region to visit the affected areas.

Southern and eastern parts of the country have been badly hit by torrential rain in the last few days.

More flooding and strong winds are expected in coastal areas and a severe weather warning is still in place.

Pictures from the region show that parts of some roads have been washed away and buildings have been destroyed by landslides.

Provincial minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube told SAFM radio that officials are continuing to assess the damage, according to news agency AFP.

In the long term people may have to be moved from the affected areas, she added.

"Our hearts go out particularly to families and communities who have been directly affected by death, injury and the loss of property," President Ramaphosa said in a statement.

"This situation calls on all of us to pull together as a country to reach out to affected communities."

Dozens of people have been taken to hospital and search and rescue teams are looking for more survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings.