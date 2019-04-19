Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 12-18 April 2019

  • 19 April 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and Africans elsewhere this week:

Priest burning incense at a church - Sunday 14 April 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A priest burns incense during a Palm Sunday mass at the Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Mozambique's Sofala Province.
A Samburu woman with a placard - Saturday 13 April 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A Samburu woman holds a placard during the Global March for Elephants, Rhinos, Lions and other endangered species on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya.
A girl with a prosthetic limb taking a step with the help of a doctor - Friday 12 April 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A girl receives support from a doctor as she learns how to walk with her new prosthetic limb in South Sudan on Friday.
Presentational white space
Boys playing football - Monday 15 April 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Boys play football passionately in the school grounds in Mozambique on Monday.
A young woman covered in yellow powder - Saturday 13 April 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A young woman is covered in yellow powder during Egypt's first Colour Run in Giza on Saturday.
Kenyan artist completes a graffiti - Friday 13 April 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Kenyan artist Bankslave completes his graffiti in Dakar, Senegal, during the festigraff, an urban culture festival on Friday.
Police forces controlling the crowds - Sunday 14 April 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Police officers and the Presidential Guard control the crowds as President Felix Tshisekedi arrives at the airport of Goma in DR Congo on Sunday.
A model behind a dress with a giant mask and multiple blue straws - Saturday 13 April 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption At Cape Town Fashion Week, a model wears an outfit inspired by a tribal mask...
Presentational white space
A model walking during a fashion show - Saturday 13 April 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While her colleague sports a spectacular hat on Saturday.
Men about to wrestle in front of a crowd - Sunday 14 April 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption On the same day, Nigerian men get ready to wrestle one another in a traditional Kokawa wrestling contest in Lagos in front of a crowd.
Man smashing bricks with his bare hand Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While this fighter from the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army, loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, takes part in his graduation ceremony at a military academy in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi on Thursday.
A woman protester - Friday 12 April 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In Sudan, women have been vocal in their demand for the dissolution of the Transitional Military Council which toppled long-standing leader Omar al-Bashir last week...
Presentational white space
Two smiling Sudanese women Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption These two women join the call for a civilian government at the same protest on Friday.
Ivanka Trump with local entrepreneur women - Wednesday 17 April 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka visits local entrepreneurs in Ivory Coast on Wednesday as part of her four-day visit to Africa.

Images: AFP, EPA and Getty Images

Related Topics

Around the BBC