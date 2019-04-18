Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Walter Onnoghen (centre) is not allowed to hold public office for 10 years

Nigeria's Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen has been convicted of falsely declaring his assets after failing to reveal the money he held in foreign bank accounts.

The tribunal said he would have to forfeit the money in the five accounts.

His suspension over the charges by President Muhammadu Buhari in January, weeks before the presidential election, caused a political storm.

Mr Buhari was accused of meddling with the judiciary in case the outcome of the election was challenged in court.

The tribunal did not say how much money was in the five foreign accounts.

Justice Onnoghen has also been banned from holding public office for 10 years.

He has not commented on the tribunal's ruling.

Mr Onnoghen's conviction is unprecedented as he was the first serving chief justice to be put on trial and found guilty, the BBC's Chris Ewokor reports from Nigeria.

'Act of dictatorship'

The case was heard by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, which was set up to ensure that public officials' behaviour conforms "to the highest standards of public morality and accountability".

The law requires senior civil servants and government officials to declare their assets before taking office as a way to monitor corruption.

In January, Atiku Abubakar - the president's main challenger in the election - called Justice Onnoghen's suspension "an act of dictatorship".

At the time of his suspension, Mr Buhari's spokesman said that trying to link it the elections was "illogical".

The president has pledged to fight corruption and was re-elected in February.

Mr Abubakar has gone to court to challenge the result of the election.