Africa's week in pictures: 29 March - 4 April 2019

  • 5 April 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere this week:

Models dressed in neutral tones and wearing flower garlands parade on the catwalk at the Amanda Laird Cherry Show on the first day of South Africa Fashion Week, 3 April 2019, in Sandton, South Africa (composite image) Image copyright AFP
Image caption Models walk the runway on the first day of South Africa Fashion Week, on Wednesday, in designs by Amanda Laird Cherry...
Models dressed in dusky rose-coloured clothes walk the runway at the Amanda Laird Cherry Show on the first day of South Africa Fashion Week, 3 April 2019, in Sandton, South Africa (composite image) Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Durban-based designer began her career in the 1980s.
People watch as a young elephant, one of three, is rescued out of deep mud on the shores of the seasonal Lake Kapnarok, situated at the base of the Kerio valley, part of the Kenyan Rift Valley's ecosystem in Baringo County on 1 April 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Residents of Kenya's Lake Kapnarok and a team from Kenya Wildlife Service battled for six hours on Monday to free this curious young elephant, which along with two others had ventured too far into the mud and ended up stuck.
Nadia Erostarbe of Spain competes on the women's final during the final day of the World Surf League - Senegal Pro at Surfers Paradise beach on 30 March 2019 in Dakar, Senegal Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Saturday, Spain's Nadia Erostarbe catches a wave on her way winning the women's World Surf League: Senegal Pro event held in Senegal's capital Dakar.
Hellen Obiri of Kenya holds the Kenyan national flag above her head and smiles moments after winning the Women's Senior Final during the IAAF World Athletics Cross Country Championships on 30 March 2019 in Aarhus, Denmark Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the same day, an elated Hellen Obiri of Kenya wins the Women's Senior Final at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Denmark.
An elderly man in Algiers looks at the headlines of newspapers on display on 3 April, a day after Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned Image copyright NurPhoto/Getty Images
Image caption On Wednesday, news of Algerian President Abdelaziz's resignation the day before is plastered across newspapers at kiosks like this one in the capital city, Algiers...
Algerian protester and blue-helmeted riot police are photographed clashing in an aerial shot taken in Algiers on 29 March 2019 Image copyright NurPhoto/Getty Images
Image caption These Algerian protesters, pictured clashing with blue-helmeted riot police on Friday, were among the hundreds of thousands of people who took to the streets in recent weeks to demand political reform and an end to the leader's 20-year rule.
People are seen inside desolated buildings following Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, on 31 March 2019 Image copyright Anadolu Agency
Image caption People in take shelter in an abandoned building in the city of Beira in Mozambique, where health workers are racing to halt the spread of cholera after Cyclone Idai hit three weeks ago.
A Mozambican girl sits patiently as another girl braids her hair at a temporary shelter, following the Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, on 1 April 2019 Image copyright Anadolu Agency
Image caption On Monday, this Mozambican girl sits patiently as another child braids her hair at the temporary aid shelter they are now living in because of the devastation wrought by the storm.
A wide shot of the large-scale installation called A Friend, by Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama. It is consists of jute sacks which have been wrapped around the two neoclassical Caselli Daziari tollgates of Porta Venezia, on 1 April 2019, in Milan Image copyright AFP
Image caption This imposing artwork by Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama, pictured on Monday, is made of jute sacks that have been wrapped around the neo-classical gates of Porta Venezia in Milan. The site is a border between the city's multicultural neighbourhoods.
Tuareg women attend a traditional ceremony in the Libyan desert in the western Awal region near the borders with Tunisia and Algeria, about 600km (373 miles) south-west of the capital, Tripoli, on 29 March 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Tuareg women are seen at a ceremony on Friday in the Libyan desert, in the Awal region close to the border with Tunisia and Algeria...
A Tuareg tribesman rides a camel during a traditional ceremony in the Libyan desert in the western Awal region near the borders with Tunisia and Algeria, about 600km (373 miles) southwest of the capital, Tripoli, on 29 March 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption This man rides his camel as part of the festivities...
Tuareg women attend a traditional ceremony in the Libyan desert in the western Awal region near the borders with Tunisia and Algeria, about 600km (373 miles) southwest of the capital, Tripoli, on 29 March 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption This particular Tuareg community fled their home town, Ghadames, after being accused of fighting alongside long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi's forces in 2011. They found refuge here, deeper into the desert.

